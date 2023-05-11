Man shot and killed in North Lawndale

A man is dead after being shot Thursday in North Lawndale, police said.
Shortly before 7 p.m., the man was shot in the chest while standing in the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said.
The man, 34, arrived at Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition and later pronounced dead.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
