Woman found shot to death near fire in West Englewood

A woman was found fatally shot near a fire early Friday in West Englewood.

Officers patrolling around 12:45 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Damen Avenue spotted a small fire on the side of a house. They searched the area and found the woman, 32, in the back of the home, Chicago police said.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

She suffered “what appears to be” a gunshot wound to the back of her head, police said.

No one was in custody.

