Man killed, 16-year-old boy wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

A man was killed and a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Back of the Yards Friday evening.

About 7:30 p.m., they were standing outside in the 5200 block of South Halsted Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

Mark Johnson, 61, was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The teen was hit in the leg and was taken to Comer Children’s hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

