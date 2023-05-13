Man killed, 16-year-old boy wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
About 7:30 p.m., they were standing outside in the 5200 block of South Halsted Street when someone opened fire.
A man was killed and a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Back of the Yards Friday evening.
About 7:30 p.m., they were standing outside in the 5200 block of South Halsted Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
Mark Johnson, 61, was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The teen was hit in the leg and was taken to Comer Children’s hospital in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
Mother accepts diploma for slain CPD Officer Aréanah Preston: ‘She will always be a member of the class of 2023’
Chicago violence spills over to Los Angeles, where 3 linked to gangs are arrested in deadly shootings
The Latest
The man, 21, was inside a home in the 12000 block of South Normal Avenue when someone shot him in the chest Friday.
An argument between two men in the 2700 block of South State led to one pulling out a handgun and firing shots.
Marcus Stroman can opt out after this season but would ‘love’ to remain a Cub for the rest of his career
Per sources, because of the nature of Stroman’s contract his camp and the Cubs opened preliminary extension talks this spring.
Mother accepts diploma for slain CPD Officer Aréanah Preston: ‘She will always be a member of the class of 2023’
Preston’s mother, Dionne Mhoon, was presented with her daughter’s master’s of jurisprudence during Saturday’s commencement at the Loyola University Chicago School of Law.
Joliet West’s Jeremiah Fears joins growing trend of players who have left the state in recent years.