Man, teen injured in Humboldt Park shooting

A man and a 13-year-old boy were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Humboldt Park.
Just after 7 p.m., the man, 40 and the boy were walking into a residential building in the 3300 block of West Potomac Avenue when someone opened fire, according to Chicago police.
The man was shot in the right arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
The boy was struck in the right leg and was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition, police said.
Detectives were investigating.
