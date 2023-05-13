The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man, teen injured in Humboldt Park shooting

They were walking into a residential building in the 3300 block of West Potomac Avenue when they were shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man, teen injured in Humboldt Park shooting
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png

Adobe Stock Photo

A man and a 13-year-old boy were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Humboldt Park.

Just after 7 p.m., the man, 40 and the boy were walking into a residential building in the 3300 block of West Potomac Avenue when someone opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot in the right arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The boy was struck in the right leg and was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition, police said.

Detectives were investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Teen killed, another wounded in Grand Crossing shooting
Man killed, 16-year-old boy wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
Man fatally shot in West Pullman home
Man fatally shot in South Side apartment lobby
Mother accepts diploma for slain CPD Officer Aréanah Preston: ‘She will always be a member of the class of 2023’
1 killed, 1 wounded in North Lawndale shooting
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
Crime
Teen killed, another wounded in Grand Crossing shooting
The shooting happened Saturday night in the 6400 block of South King Drive.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Astros_White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
Luis Robert Jr., White Sox beat Astros
Robert homered and drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth to help the White Sox snap a three-game losing streak.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Organizer Tawana Pope gets food Saturday during a Mother’s Day BBQ that provided meals for mothers experiencing homelessness in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
News
Mother’s Day BBQ provides food, clothing and reminder to unhoused moms that ‘you are not alone’
“My message to single moms is that you can find a way out, find your gift and you can do anything,” said LaSonya Alexander, founder of Moms Can Do It 2.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Filephoto.png
News
10 injured in South Deering crash
Seven adults and three children were taken to hospitals following the crash Saturday in the 12100 block of South Torrence Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cubs right-hander Hayden Wesneski reacts to giving up a two-run home run to the Twins’ Jorge Polanco in the fifth inning at Target Field on May 13, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Cubs 11-1.
Cubs
Hayden Wesneski gives up career-high four home runs in Cubs’ 11-1 loss to Twins
Notes: Manager David Ross and designated hitter Eric Hosmer were ejected in the game.
By Maddie Lee
 