Boy, 15, shot near United Center on Near West Side

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday night near the United Center on the Near West Side.
The teen was outside about 5:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Washington Boulevard when someone shot him in the left arm, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
Detectives were investigating.
