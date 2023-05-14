Gunshot victim dies at Mount Sinai

A man died after he walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds Saturday night on the West Side.

The 25-year-old arrived at Mount Sinai Hospital around 10:50 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his right side, Chicago police said. He arrived in critical condition and later died due to his injuries, police said.

It was not clear how he arrived at the hospital, and the time and location of the shooting was not immediately known.

No arrests were reported. Area Four detectives were investigating.

