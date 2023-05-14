The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Gunshot victim dies at Mount Sinai

The time and location of the shooting was not known.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Mount Sinai Hospital, 1500 S. Fairfield Ave.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man died after he walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds Saturday night on the West Side.

The 25-year-old arrived at Mount Sinai Hospital around 10:50 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his right side, Chicago police said. He arrived in critical condition and later died due to his injuries, police said.

It was not clear how he arrived at the hospital, and the time and location of the shooting was not immediately known.

No arrests were reported. Area Four detectives were investigating.

