3 wounded in River North crossfire

Three people were shot early Sunday in River North.

The three men were on a sidewalk when they were caught in the crossfire between two drivers around 3 a.m. in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street, Chicago police said.

All three victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Two were listed in critical condition: a 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, both with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The third victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the arm.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.

