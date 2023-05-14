The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 14, 2023
3 wounded in River North crossfire

The three bystanders who were shot were on the sidewalk in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when two passing drivers started shooting at each other.

Three people were shot early Sunday in River North.

The three men were on a sidewalk when they were caught in the crossfire between two drivers around 3 a.m. in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street, Chicago police said.

All three victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Two were listed in critical condition: a 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, both with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The third victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the arm.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.

