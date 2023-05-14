The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man found shot to death in South Chicago home

A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a home in the 7900 block of South Marquette Avenue. No one is in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man found shot to death in South Chicago home
Filephoto.png

Sun-Times file

A man was found shot to death inside a home Sunday afternoon in South Chicago.

Just before 5 p.m., the man, whose age was unknown, was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head in the 7900 block of South Marquette Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago violence spills over to Los Angeles, where 3 linked to gangs are arrested in deadly shootings
Gunshot victim dies at Mount Sinai
Woman dies days after being shot in Englewood
3 wounded in River North crossfire
Man shot to death in Roseland home
Boy, 15, shot near United Center on Near West Side
The Latest
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski looks at the score board during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Chicago, Sunday, May 7, 2023. His mom was in attendance for the first time in his major-league career.
Cubs
‘Really good Mother’s Day gift’: Hayden Wesneski celebrates the end of his mom’s Leukemia treatment
Wesneski, a Texas native, will get to mark the occasion with his mom, Lisa, when the Cubs travel to Houston Sunday evening.
By Maddie Lee
 
This photo provided by Joey Santore shows a snapping turtle relaxing along a Chicago River.
News
Giant snapping turtle ‘Chonkosaurus’ evidence of a much cleaner Chicago River
The turtle was spotted getting sun on the river last week by Chicagoan Joey Santore. Experts say healthier water and wetlands restoration have improved habitat.
By Nyarai Khepra and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Cubs
Cubs blown out by Twins for second straight game as starting pitching falters
Right-hander Marcus Stroman had an uncharacteristically short start in the Cubs’ 16-3 loss Sunday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Lynx vs. Sky
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s historic game against Lynx in Canada shows WNBA is primed for expansion
The Atlanta Dream, which joined the league in 2008, was the last successful expansion team
By Annie Costabile
 
Police investigators stand in the street near a house where three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a short-term rental home in Los Angeles on Jan. 28, 2023.
Crime
Chicago violence spills over to Los Angeles, where 3 linked to gangs are arrested in deadly shootings
‘One thing that can be said is that the violence that occurs in Chicago today is having an effect on all of us,’ said Jonathan L. Tippet, commanding officer of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division.
By John Antczak | AP
 