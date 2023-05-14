Man found shot to death in South Chicago home

A man was found shot to death inside a home Sunday afternoon in South Chicago.
Just before 5 p.m., the man, whose age was unknown, was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head in the 7900 block of South Marquette Avenue, according to Chicago police.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
Chicago violence spills over to Los Angeles, where 3 linked to gangs are arrested in deadly shootings
The Latest
Wesneski, a Texas native, will get to mark the occasion with his mom, Lisa, when the Cubs travel to Houston Sunday evening.
The turtle was spotted getting sun on the river last week by Chicagoan Joey Santore. Experts say healthier water and wetlands restoration have improved habitat.
Right-hander Marcus Stroman had an uncharacteristically short start in the Cubs’ 16-3 loss Sunday.
The Atlanta Dream, which joined the league in 2008, was the last successful expansion team
Chicago violence spills over to Los Angeles, where 3 linked to gangs are arrested in deadly shootings
‘One thing that can be said is that the violence that occurs in Chicago today is having an effect on all of us,’ said Jonathan L. Tippet, commanding officer of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division.