Sunday, May 14, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man stabbed to death in Austin

A man was found with multiple stab wounds in the 5100 block of West Concord Place, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found stabbed to death Sunday night in the hallway of an Austin home on the West Side.

The man, 53, suffered multiple stab wounds in the 5100 block of West Concord Place about 7:40 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

