The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Boy, 15, fatally shot in Albany Park

Officers responding to a shots-fired report found a man, 27, and the teen in the 3500 block of West Leland Avenue, police said. The man is hospitalized in fair condition.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Boy, 15, fatally shot in Albany Park
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A teenage boy has died, and a man is wounded after being shot in Albany Park on Tuesday, police said.

Officers found the boy, 15, and the man, 27, in the 3500 block of West Leland Avenue when responding to a call of shots fired shortly before 6:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Presence St. Francis Hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso, and he was pronounced dead. He hasn’t been identified.

The man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Witnesses told police they saw multiple men running away from the scene after shots were fired.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston was ‘slated for big things,’ CPD official says
Homeless man beaten at subway stop died of drug overdose; ‘stress’ of attack listed as secondary cause
Man fatally shot in Englewood
$1.2 million in fentanyl, meth found after feds track pill press to South Side lab
No honeymoon for Brandon Johnson — at least not with Fulton Market Association
1 killed, 1 injured in Eisenhower Expressway shooting
The Latest
PRESTON_051723_4.jpg
Crime
Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston was ‘slated for big things,’ CPD official says
Mourners pay their respects at a visitation for Officer Preston, who was gunned down in a robbery May 6. Her funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.
By Kade Heather
 
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky - Game Five
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Questions around Sky’s frontcourt loom as season approaches
The Sky are far from a solidified group less than 48 hours ahead of the league’s roster cutdown date.
By Annie Costabile
 
A sales manager for a biometrics company shows a fingerprint scanner during a presentation.
Editorials
Keep Illinois law strong on protecting personal biometric information
Illinois’ Biometric Information and Protection Act has been under attack almost since the day it was enacted, from companies that don’t want to bother with it.
By CST Editorial Board
 
State police investigate the scene of a shooting Friday morning in the northbound lanes of the I-57 Expressway near 119th Street.
Editorials
Making Dan Ryan, I-57 into tollways won’t stop expressway shootings
The bill is a non-solution to a serious problem. Are tollway shootings really rare because bad guys are too cheap to pay tolls?
By CST Editorial Board
 
Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon allowed four runs in 4 2⁄3 innings against the Astros on Monday.
Cubs
Cubs’ David Ross explains decision to pull Jameson Taillon after 4 2⁄3 innings vs. Astros
Notes: Kyle Hendricks joins team for bullpen session, Cody Bellinger recovering well.
By Maddie Lee
 