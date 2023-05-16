Boy, 15, fatally shot in Albany Park
Officers responding to a shots-fired report found a man, 27, and the teen in the 3500 block of West Leland Avenue, police said. The man is hospitalized in fair condition.
A teenage boy has died, and a man is wounded after being shot in Albany Park on Tuesday, police said.
Officers found the boy, 15, and the man, 27, in the 3500 block of West Leland Avenue when responding to a call of shots fired shortly before 6:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
The boy was taken to Presence St. Francis Hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso, and he was pronounced dead. He hasn’t been identified.
The man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.
Witnesses told police they saw multiple men running away from the scene after shots were fired.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
