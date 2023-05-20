The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Woman in custody after shooting man on CTA Red Line train: police

The woman was arguing with a man on the train when she pulled out a gun and shot him in the 1100 Block of South State Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screen_Shot_2022_09_03_at_1.13.38_AM.png

Sun-Times file

A woman was taken into custody Saturday night after allegedly shooting a man on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop.

The 37-year-old woman was arguing with the man just after 8 p.m. on a train when she pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, according to Chicago police.

The man, 35, was shot in the left arm and right hip and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The train was held at the Roosevelt Road station at 1167 S. State St. while police investigated and other trains on the line were temporarily being rerouted, causing delays.

The woman left the train after the shooting and was taken into custody about a block away in the 1100 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said.

A spokesperson for the CTA declined to comment and referred questions to police.

