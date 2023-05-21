The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Chicago man charged with attempted kidnapping of woman in Evanston

James Saye, 28, was taken into custody Saturday morning after allegedly attempting to force a woman into his car in the 600 block of University Place, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Evanston Police Department

A Chicago man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly attempting to force a woman into his car in Evanston.

About 9:45 a.m., the woman, whose age was unknown, was walking in the 600 block of University Place when James Saye, 28, allegedly approached her and tried to push her into his car, Evanston police said.

The woman escaped and flagged down an Evanston police officer who was on patrol in the area, police said. She gave the officer a description of the man and the car he was driving, which the officer then shared with other officers through a radio flash.

Police then located a Ford Escape matching the woman’s description heading southbound on Chicago Avenue and Clark Street.

Police said the driver led them on a low-speed chase south on Chicago Avenue and South Boulevard before coming to a stop.

Saye was taken into custody without incident and is charged with one count of attempted kidnapping and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, police said.

He is expected to appear in bond court Monday at the Skokie Courthouse. 

