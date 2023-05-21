The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man dead, 2 teens hurt in hand grenade explosion in Northwest Indiana home

A hand grenade was found in a Northwest Indiana home and someone reportedly pulled the pin on the device, causing it to detonate, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

A man was killed and two teenagers hospitalized Saturday evening when a hand grenade exploded at a home in Northwest Indiana.

Just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to an explosion in a home in the 3400 block of West Lakeshore Drive. They found a man unresponsive and two injured teens, an 18-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was later pronounced dead, and the teens were taken to an area hospital with shrapnel wounds, police said.

The man has been identified as 47-year-old Bryan Niedert, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

According to officials, the family had been going through a grandfather’s belongings when they found a hand grenade. Someone reportedly pulled the pin on the device, causing it to explode, officials said.

The Porter County bomb squad was called to secure the area and determine whether there were more explosives.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives and crime scene unit were investigating.

