Monday, May 22, 2023
1 dead, 1 wounded in Garfield Ridge shooting

Two men were near South Nashville Avenue and West Archer Avenue when they were shot, police said. The surviving man is in good condition at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot Saturday on the West Side.

One man is dead and another wounded after a shooting in Garfield Ridge on Monday night, police said.

The men, 23 and 20, were leaving a convenience store near South Nashville Avenue and West Archer Avenue when someone in a dark-colored Jeep shot into their car, according to Chicago police.

Both men were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the 23-year-old was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. The 20-year-old was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

The Latest
NBA
Nothing really a sure thing with Victor Wembanyama
Is the French star truly the best prospect ever? Only time — and health — will tell.
By Rick Telander
 
Business
Workers’ rights groups protest restaurant industry convention at McCormick Place
Demonstrators rallied outside the National Restaurant Association gathering at McCormick Place, demanding the City Council raise tipped workers’ minimum pay.
By David Struett
 
Nation/World
Debt ceiling explained: Why it’s a struggle in Washington and how the impasse could end
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says his team and the White House have had ‘productive’ discussions to avert a default on U.S. debt days before the June 1 deadline.
By Lisa Mascaro | AP and Mary Clare Jalonick | Associated Press
 
Movies and TV
Ray Stevenson, actor in ‘Rome’ and ‘Thor’ movies, dies at 58
A looming presence at 6-foot-4, Stevenson, who played his share of soldiers past and present, once said in an interview, “I guess I’m an old warrior at heart.”
By LINDSEY BAHR | AP Film Writer
 
Nation/World
E. Jean Carroll adds Trump’s post-verdict remarks to defamation case, seeks at least $10 million
Lawyers for the columnist, who won a $5 million award in her defamation case, say Donald Trump’s doubled-down on derogatory comments against her in a CNN town hall.
By Larry Neumeister | Associated Press
 