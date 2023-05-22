1 dead, 1 wounded in Garfield Ridge shooting

One man is dead and another wounded after a shooting in Garfield Ridge on Monday night, police said.

The men, 23 and 20, were leaving a convenience store near South Nashville Avenue and West Archer Avenue when someone in a dark-colored Jeep shot into their car, according to Chicago police.

Both men were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the 23-year-old was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. The 20-year-old was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

