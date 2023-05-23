The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Crime News Chicago

15-year-old boy killed, 14-year-old boy seriously wounded in Roseland shooting

The boys were walking on a sidewalk in the 100 block of 104th Place when someone fired shots about 10:15 p.m. Monday, Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting in Roseland Monday night, police said.

The boys were walking on a sidewalk in the 100 block of 104th Place when someone fired shots about 10:15 p.m., Chicago police.

The 15-year-old was found in an alley with gunshot wounds to the head and back, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other boy was shot in the shoulder and grazed in the head, according to police. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody.

