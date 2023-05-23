15-year-old boy killed, 14-year-old boy seriously wounded in Roseland shooting
The boys were walking on a sidewalk in the 100 block of 104th Place when someone fired shots about 10:15 p.m. Monday, Chicago police.
A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting in Roseland Monday night, police said.
The boys were walking on a sidewalk in the 100 block of 104th Place when someone fired shots about 10:15 p.m., Chicago police.
The 15-year-old was found in an alley with gunshot wounds to the head and back, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The other boy was shot in the shoulder and grazed in the head, according to police. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.
No one is in custody.
The Latest
Zachary Porter, 20, was submerged Sunday evening and his body was recovered Monday morning. A member of Porter’s group called 911 when they couldn’t get him out but it was too late, authorities said.
A clean mouth reduces the risk, but man refuses to brush his teeth more than once every few days.
The annual event, scheduled for Thursday, is organized by the nonprofit organization Uniting Voices.
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.