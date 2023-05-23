Whole Foods in Evanston evacuated after bomb threat

Shoppers and employees were evacuated from a Whole Foods in Evanston Monday after a bomb threat was reported.

A person called the store, at 1640 Chicago Avenue around 11:40 a.m. and told an employee there was a bomb inside the store, Evanston police said.

Police also closed traffic in the surrounding area on Chicago Avenue and Church Street, police said.

Evanston police, with assistance from the Cook County sheriff’s office’s bomb squad and K9 team, searched the Whole Foods and confirmed the area to be safe around 1:20 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Evanston police at 847-866-5040 or the FBI at 312-421-6700. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting a message beginning with EPDTIP to 274637.

