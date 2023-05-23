Boy, 15, shot, wounded in North Park

A teenage boy was shot in North Park on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The boy, 15, was standing in a park about 4:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Thorndale Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was struck in the back.
The boy was taken to Presence St. Francis Hospital in good condition.
No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.
