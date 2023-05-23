The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Boy, 15, shot, wounded in North Park

The boy was shot in the back in a park, police said. He is hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A teenage boy was shot in North Park on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The boy, 15, was standing in a park about 4:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Thorndale Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was struck in the back.

The boy was taken to Presence St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.

