16-year-old girl shot, wounded in South Chicago home

A teenage girl was shot and wounded in a South Chicago home Tuesday evening, police said.
The girl, 16, was inside a home in the 8500 block of South Marquette Avenue about 5:40 p.m. when someone fired shots from outside the home. She was struck in the left leg, police said.
She was listed in good condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
