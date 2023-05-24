The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Juvenile in custody after antisemitic vandalism found on trash can in Highland Park

Police investigating reports of a trash can defaced with a swastika, Star of David and the word ‘Jew’ have taken a juvenile suspect into custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Juvenile in custody after antisemitic vandalism found on trash can in Highland Park
A Highland Park police vehicle.

A juvenile was in custody after anti-Semitic vandalism was found on a trash can May 19, 2023 in Highland Park.

Highland Park police file photo

A juvenile was in custody after antisemitic vandalism was found on a trash can Friday in Highland Park.

Authorities began investigating the incident after someone reported that the trash can had been defaced with blue painter’s tape with a swastika, the Star of David and the word “Jew,” according to the city of Highland Park.

“Quick reporting by residents” led to police identifying a suspect and taking them into custody, the city said. The Juvenile Court Act bars any further information about the suspect to be released to the public.

The Highland Park Police Department urges residents to quickly report any suspicious activity, including vandalism.

Next Up In Crime
Suspect arrested after police officer shot during foot chase in Romeoville
Man steals backhoe for 10-mile drive to downstate Illinois airport to catch flight, authorities say
Woman charged in fire that damaged Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines
Suspect on the lam for days killed in shootout with police in Geneva
2 Chicago-area brothers plead guilty to assaulting officers in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
‘We need help.’ Bucktown pub owner held at gunpoint, first of 9 armed robberies in an hour on North, Northwest sides
The Latest
Taylor_Swift_The_Eras_Tour___Nashville.jpg
Music
4 Taylor Swift tickets go to winner of raffle benefitting Albany Park school program
The donated tickets to a Soldier Field concert are being raffled off to benefit students with autism and intellectual disabilities at Roosevelt High School.
By Darel Jevens
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
News
Suspect arrested after police officer shot during foot chase in Romeoville
Officers on patrol were investigating a car that had been reported stolen near Sierra Trail and Summerfield Drive early Thursday, according to police. As they approached the car, a man jumped out and ran off.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: As my dad makes messes, my mom makes excuses
The 70-year-old man’s narcissistic habits, and his wife’s refusal to acknowledge them, are becoming intolerable for many in his family.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
FUBAR_104_Unit_01207RC.jpg
Movies and TV
When ‘FUBAR’ gives Arnold a terrible joke, soon he’ll be back with another
On the veteran action hero’s first scripted TV series, the premise is tired and the comedy stinks.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, May 25, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 