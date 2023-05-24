Juvenile in custody after antisemitic vandalism found on trash can in Highland Park
Police investigating reports of a trash can defaced with a swastika, Star of David and the word ‘Jew’ have taken a juvenile suspect into custody.
A juvenile was in custody after antisemitic vandalism was found on a trash can Friday in Highland Park.
Authorities began investigating the incident after someone reported that the trash can had been defaced with blue painter’s tape with a swastika, the Star of David and the word “Jew,” according to the city of Highland Park.
“Quick reporting by residents” led to police identifying a suspect and taking them into custody, the city said. The Juvenile Court Act bars any further information about the suspect to be released to the public.
The Highland Park Police Department urges residents to quickly report any suspicious activity, including vandalism.
