The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Crime News Chicago

2 teens critically wounded in Near West Side shooting

A boy, 17, and an 18-year-old man were getting into a car when someone walked up to them and began shooting.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 teens critically wounded in Near West Side shooting
A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Englewood.

Sun-Times file

Two teenagers were shot and critically wounded Thursday as they were getting into a car on the Near West Side.

A boy, 17, and an 18-year-old man were getting into a car about 6:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue when someone walked up to them, pulled out a gun and began shooting, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the head, and the man was shot in the chest, police said. They drove themselves to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

No one was in custody. 

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
FBI: Gardiner may have given developer who’d been ‘good to me’ ticket to Lightfoot reform inaugural during bribery scheme
13-year-old boy shot in Avondale
Man, 2 juveniles charged in fatal South Loop shooting of high school senior
Mayor Brandon Johnson unveils safety plan ahead of Memorial Day weekend: ‘It’s going to take all of us’
Man wielding ax fatally shot by officer in Des Plaines, police say
Jan. 6 rioter from Chicago sentenced to probation
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2023_05_25_at_11.33.57_AM.png
Columnists
What to know about the Biden administration’s first-ever national plan to combat antisemitism
Special antisemitism envoy Deborah Lipstadt said antisemitism ‘threatens not just the safety of Jews, but the strength of our democracy.’
By Lynn Sweet
 
052123_Sky_at_Mercury_Barry_Gossage_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__3_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s home opener provides big test as they work to develop chemisty
The Sky have controlled games on the defensive end, and point guard Dana Evans has been a critical player in that effort.
By Annie Costabile
 
White Sox’ Gavin Sheets is greeted in the dugout after his solo home run against the Tigers Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Detroit. (AP)
White Sox
Less frustration, more production for White Sox’ Gavin Sheets
Sheets homers, but White Sox don’t do much else as Giolito struggles in series opening loss to Tigers
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
merlin_102743149.jpg
News
FBI: Gardiner may have given developer who’d been ‘good to me’ ticket to Lightfoot reform inaugural during bribery scheme
Ald. Jim Gardiner has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing as a result of the feds’ investigation, which dates back more than three years. FBI affidavits show the feds spent a year struggling to view thousands of text messages.
By Jon Seidel
 
Corporate headquarters of Walgreens Boots Alliance in Deerfield
Business
Walgreens cutting 10% of corporate workforce, including in Deerfield and Chicago
The layoffs come as the company sets aside $5.4 billion after taxes to cover opioid litigation.
By David Roeder
 