2 teens critically wounded in Near West Side shooting

Two teenagers were shot and critically wounded Thursday as they were getting into a car on the Near West Side.

A boy, 17, and an 18-year-old man were getting into a car about 6:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue when someone walked up to them, pulled out a gun and began shooting, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the head, and the man was shot in the chest, police said. They drove themselves to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

No one was in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

