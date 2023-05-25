Woman robbed of French bulldog at gunpoint in Portage Park

A search is underway for a French bulldog stolen at gunpoint from a woman in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

The woman, 64, was walking her dog, Peppa, about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of West Giddings Street, according to Chicago police and family.

A man walked up and pointed a gun at her, then tried stealing the dog, police said.

The two struggled, causing the woman to fall to the ground, and the man ran away with the dog, police said.

She was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to police and family.

No arrests have been reported.