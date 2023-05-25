The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Woman robbed of French bulldog at gunpoint in Portage Park

The two struggled, causing the woman to fall to the ground, and the man ran away with the dog, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screenshot_2023_05_25_at_10.06.30_PM.png

Peppa, a French bulldog, was stolen at gunpoint from a woman Wednesday night in Portage Park.

Provided

A search is underway for a French bulldog stolen at gunpoint from a woman in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

The woman, 64, was walking her dog, Peppa, about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of West Giddings Street, according to Chicago police and family.

A man walked up and pointed a gun at her, then tried stealing the dog, police said.

The two struggled, causing the woman to fall to the ground, and the man ran away with the dog, police said.

She was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to police and family.

No arrests have been reported.

Screenshot_2023_05_25_at_10.10.04_PM.png

A woman walking her bulldog was injured in a struggle with a gun-wielding man Wednesday in Portage Park. The man then took the dog and fled, police say.

Provided

