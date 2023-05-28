3 men wounded in Lake View shooting

Three men were hurt in a Lake View shooting early Sunday, police said.
The men were walking on a sidewalk in the 600 block of West Barry Avenue around 12:50 a.m. when someone fired shots, striking all three of them, police said.
They were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital, where the 22-year-old man and the 32-year-old man were listed in good condition. The third man, whose age is unknown, was in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the back and chest.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
