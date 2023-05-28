Man shot and killed in Washington Heights

A man was fatally shot in Washington Heights early Sunday, police said.
The man, 20, was in the 1000 block of West 105th Street when two men approached and at least one of them fired shots around 12:30 a.m., according to Chicago police.
The victim was struck in the head and legs, and he was pronounced dead on scene.
No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.
Mom creates garden where son was shot, hoping people will remember him, maybe help solve his killing
The Latest
The victims were sitting in a parked car in the 4100 block of West Taylor Street when they were shot, police said.
The men were in the 600 block of West Barry Avenue, police said. Two were in good condition and one was in serious condition.
The 26-year-old man was shot in the back while leaving a gas station in the 500 block of East 67th Street, police said.
Mom creates garden where son was shot, hoping people will remember him, maybe help solve his killing
“We just want justice for him, and we just want his name to be remembered,” said Nicole D’Vignon, the mother of Nicolaus Cooper, gunned down in March in Chicago Heights.
After 22 years working at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, I’m only starting to understand and appreciate the true meaning of this day, the director of Hines VA Hospital writes.