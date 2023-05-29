Man charged in fatal stabbing after woman’s body found in alley near Mayor Brandon Johnson’s home

A man has been charged with fatally stabbing a woman and leaving her body in an alley in the Austin neighborhood, just blocks from Mayor Brandon Johnson’s home.

Arnel Smith, 64, was charged with first degree murder and concealing a homicide. The woman’s body was discovered in the 5700 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Officers responded to a call of a person found unresponsive just after midnight Saturday and found the woman in an alley, covered by a white blanket. Her wrists were bound by a phone charging cord, according to police reports.

The woman has a large laceration to the neck and injuries to her head and body, police reports said. She has not yet been identified.

Johnson’s home is less than two blocks away from where the body was found.

Smith was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 5700 block of West Superior Street.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.

