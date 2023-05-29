The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 29, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man charged in fatal stabbing after woman’s body found in alley near Mayor Brandon Johnson’s home

Arnel Smith, 64, was charged with first degree murder and concealing a homicide. The woman’s body was discovered in the 5700 block of West Chicago Avenue,

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man charged in fatal stabbing after woman’s body found in alley near Mayor Brandon Johnson’s home
A gavel.

Arnel Smith, 64, was charged with first degree murder and concealing a homicide after the body of a woman was discovered in the 5700 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Adobe stock photo

A man has been charged with fatally stabbing a woman and leaving her body in an alley in the Austin neighborhood, just blocks from Mayor Brandon Johnson’s home.

Arnel Smith, 64, was charged with first degree murder and concealing a homicide. The woman’s body was discovered in the 5700 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Officers responded to a call of a person found unresponsive just after midnight Saturday and found the woman in an alley, covered by a white blanket. Her wrists were bound by a phone charging cord, according to police reports.

The woman has a large laceration to the neck and injuries to her head and body, police reports said. She has not yet been identified.

Johnson’s home is less than two blocks away from where the body was found.

Smith was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 5700 block of West Superior Street.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.

Next Up In Crime
3 wounded in South Side drive-by shooting, including elderly man
Woman charged in death of girl, 4, from child abuse injuries
Woman accidentally shoots herself in Little Italy
9 killed, 39 wounded so far in Memorial Day weekend gun violence
Bolingbrook police investigating fatal shooting of 20-year-old man
Two 2-year-olds wounded in shootings hours apart
The Latest
Pete Riedesel caught the walleye of his life last week. Provided photo
Sports
After catching walleye of a lifetime, now for that dream muskie
Pete Riedesel caught the walleye of his life last week to earn Fish of the Week honors and now aims for his dream muskie.
By Dale Bowman
 
Police sirens
Crime
3 wounded in South Side drive-by shooting, including elderly man
The group were standing on the sidewalk in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue when someone in a black car that was passing by fired shots around 1:40 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Congress is considering whether to require Medicaid recipients to work. But nearly all of individuals in the Medicaid expansion group are either workers, caregivers, students or people unable to work due to illness.
Letters to the Editor
Say no to Medicaid work requirements
These requirements aren’t about work. They are about adding unnecessary paperwork that results in people losing their coverage due to red tape.
By Letters to the Editor
 
I’ve heard nightmare stories from fellow freelancers who need to chase clients for payment.
Other Views
Freelancers, a new law in Illinois says you have the right to be paid on time
A recently passed bill, similar to a New York City law, would provide pay protections for freelance workers. An Aurora-based freelancer urges Gov. J.B. Pritzker to sign it and make Illinois the first state to extend such protections on a broad scale.
By Anna Burgess Yang
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I was grossed out to find my mom, 90, in bed with creepy guy
Daughter is concerned the widow is being abused by this smarmy narcissist.
By Abigail Van Buren
 