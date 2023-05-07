The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 7, 2023
Crash hits bus stop in North Lawndale, 3 injured

Three people were injured and hospitalized in fair condition, and four others declined medical attention, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Three people were hospitalized Sunday afternoon after a car crashed into a CTA bus stop in North Lawndale.

About 4:15 p.m., a man, 42, was driving a sedan west in the 3100 block of West 16th Street when he lost control of the car and crashed into the bus stop vestibule and struck a 36-year-old woman, Chicago police said.

He continued west and struck the side of a sedan driven by a 56-year-old woman, who was heading north on South Kedzie Avenue, police said.

The pedestrian suffered an injury to her leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. The female driver was taken to St. Anthony Hospital for a neck injury. Both were listed in fair condition, police said.

A female CTA employee was also hospitalized, Chicago fire officials said, but the extent of her injuries was not available.

The male driver declined medical attention. He was issued citations for failure to reduce speed, disobeying a signal, failing to produce a driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, police said.

A mother and two children declined medical attention at the scene, officials said.

