Man fatally shot in Chatham

A man was shot and killed in Chatham Monday morning, police said.
The man, 30, was found unresponsive just before 10 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Champlain Avenue with gunshot wounds to the abdomen, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately clear, and no arrests have been made. Detectives are investigating.
The Latest
About 12:30 p.m., state troopers responded to a call of two people lying in the northbound lanes of I-90 near the Eisenhower Expressway overpass, Illinois State Police said.
The FX series set in Chicago returns for its second season next month.
Groups targeting the nominee included one co-founded by ex-Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., who’s now director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics.
Gun shop owner Robert Bevis has asked the Supreme Court to overturn lower court rulings upholding the ban.
He was the quintessential journeyman golfer, playing at least 14 tournaments in 12 seasons, making 355 career starts on the PGA Tour, recording 11 top-10 finishes without ever claiming an official win.