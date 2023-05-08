Man fatally shot in Chatham

A man was shot and killed in Chatham Monday morning, police said.

The man, 30, was found unresponsive just before 10 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Champlain Avenue with gunshot wounds to the abdomen, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately clear, and no arrests have been made. Detectives are investigating.

