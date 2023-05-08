The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 8, 2023
Man fatally shot in Chatham

The 30-year-old man was in the 8000 block of South Champlain Avenue when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape

A 30-year-old man died Monday after he was found with gunshot wounds to his abdomen, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed in Chatham Monday morning, police said.

The man, 30, was found unresponsive just before 10 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Champlain Avenue with gunshot wounds to the abdomen, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately clear, and no arrests have been made. Detectives are investigating.

