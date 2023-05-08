Waukegan volleyball coach fatally shot while driving

A Waukegan volleyball coach and school counselor was killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Niolis Collazo, 23, was driving Saturday near 10th Street and Lewis Avenue when someone fired shots around 10:30 p.m., according to the Waukegan Police Department.

Collazo, a Waukegan School District counselor and a freshman volleyball coach, was taken to Vista East Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Hear from the family of Niolis Collazo - a volleyball coach at Waukegan High School who was shot and killed over the weekend. The message her stepfather wishes to share @ 6 on @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/IDEeUUSggz — Christine Flores (@CFlores_tv) May 8, 2023

Another vehicle driving in the area was also struck by gunfire, police said. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department at (847) 360-9001.

