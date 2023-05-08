The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 8, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Waukegan volleyball coach fatally shot while driving

Niolis Collazo, 23, was driving Saturday near 10th Street and Lewis Avenue when someone fired shots around 10:30 p.m., according to the Waukegan Police Department.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Waukegan volleyball coach fatally shot while driving
A person was fatally shot by Waukegan police Oct. 20, 2020.

File photo

A Waukegan volleyball coach and school counselor was killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Niolis Collazo, 23, was driving Saturday near 10th Street and Lewis Avenue when someone fired shots around 10:30 p.m., according to the Waukegan Police Department.

Collazo, a Waukegan School District counselor and a freshman volleyball coach, was taken to Vista East Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Another vehicle driving in the area was also struck by gunfire, police said. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department at (847) 360-9001.

Next Up In Crime
5 suspects in custody in fatal shooting of Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston
New research finds small, mid-size Illinois cities have higher per-capita gun homicide rates than Chicago
Man fatally shot in Chatham
Chicago weekend gun violence: 4 killed, 20 wounded
Crash hits bus stop in North Lawndale, 3 injured
Donald Trump rejects last chance to testify at E. Jean Carroll trial
The Latest
Connor Bedard shoots the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks first in line for Connor Bedard after winning No. 1 pick in NHL draft lottery
The Hawks cashed in on an 11.5% chance to receive the top pick during the lottery Monday. Bedard, the most-anticipated prospect in years, will almost certainly be a Hawk come June 28, when the draft takes place.
By Ben Pope
 
Elvis Andrus has played in every game for the White Sox this season. (Getty Images)
White Sox’ Elvis Andrus doesn’t want a day off
“Sometimes we don’t realize the impact we have when we’re not in the lineup,” said Andrus, who is nearing 2,000 games played in his career.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
President Biden Delivers Remarks On Airline Passenger Protections
Columnists
Americans care about the environment, will vote to protect it. They care about jobs more
President Joe Biden must show people that a cleaner economy tomorrow brings jobs they want today, Ben Jealous writes.
By Ben Jealous
 
An iPhone displays the Facebook app. Facebook says it is not dead and that it’s not even just for “old people,” as young people have been saying for years. The social media platform born before the iPhone is approaching two decades in existence.
Technology
Facebook, nearing 20, has 3 billion users. Many of them are old.
But it says it isn’t dead or just for “old people,” as critics have said for years. The social media platform, born before the iPhone, is approaching two decades in existence.
By Barbara Ortutay | AP
 
0507_Sky_vs_Fever_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__1_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky has questions to answer in frontcourt
Elizabeth Williams’ entry into the WNBA’s concussion protocols exposes the Sky’s lack of depth in the post.
By Annie Costabile
 