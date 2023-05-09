The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Woman with a bat attacks 5 people on Northwest Side

The woman exited her car, struck two women with a bat then drove a mile away and committed two similar attacks a half-hour later, police said. One victim is hospitalized.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman with a bat attacks 5 people on Northwest Side
police_lights.png

File photo

A woman with a baseball bat struck five women in three separate attacks within half an hour Tuesday in Albany Park and Irving Park on the Northwest Side, according to police.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the woman, who was driving a white sedan in the 4500 block of North Mozart Street, got out, walked up to two women and struck them with a bat. She got back in her car and drove away, Chicago police said.

Around noon, in the 3000 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue, about a mile from the scene of the first attack, she struck two other women with a bat, police said. 

She then drove two blocks to the 3000 block of West Cullom Avenue and struck a fifth woman, police said. That victim drove herself to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition.

The other victims declined medical attention, police said.

No one was reported in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Half of Chicagoans witness a shooting by age 40, study found
U.S. Rep. George Santos is facing federal charges
Man arrested on suspicion of robbing a postal worker in West Ridge
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser E. Jean Carroll $5 million
Man shot to death inside South Shore home
Motorist killed, Illinois state trooper seriously wounded in downstate shootout on Interstate 64
The Latest
Penn State v Northwestern
College Sports
Money talks, but so does the heart — and Boo Buie’s belongs to Northwestern
“I was here before NIL,” Buie said a day after announcing he’d be back in Evanston for a fifth season, “and I’m here for the same reasons I came.”
By Steve Greenberg
 
A young activist leads a chant during a sit-in outside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office on the Freedom to Learn National Day of Action, May 3 in Tallahassee.
Columnists
Keep fighting for students’ right to learn the truth about our nation’s history
Students and teachers must have access to truthful history, diverse books and critical ideas, the goal of the Freedom to Learn Campaign National Day of Action. The so-called ‘War on Wokeness’ threatens our future as a multicultural democracy, Urban League President Marc Morial writes.
By Marc H. Morial
 
Crime scene tape rests in an alley in the West Loop restaurant district where a 23-year-old man was shot and killed over the Labor Day weekend on September 8, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois.
News
Half of Chicagoans witness a shooting by age 40, study found
Over half of Black and Latino survey respondents, and a quarter of white respondents, had seen a shooting by age 40, according to the study published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
By Michael Loria
 
Former U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks his plane “Trump Force One” at Aberdeen Airport on May 1, 2023 in Scotland.
Columnists
More wrongdoing by Trump to add to the pile
A jury finds that the former president defamed and sexually-assaulted writer E. Jean Carroll. So what?
By Neil Steinberg
 
merlin_113253234.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Latino flower vendors see brisk sales for Mother’s Day, which is celebrated May 10 in Mexican, other Latin American communities
Street vendors on the South Side are setting up shop for Dia de los Madres, which takes place Wednesday in many Latin American countries.
By Ambar Colón
 