Woman with a bat attacks 5 people on Northwest Side

A woman with a baseball bat struck five women in three separate attacks within half an hour Tuesday in Albany Park and Irving Park on the Northwest Side, according to police.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the woman, who was driving a white sedan in the 4500 block of North Mozart Street, got out, walked up to two women and struck them with a bat. She got back in her car and drove away, Chicago police said.

Around noon, in the 3000 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue, about a mile from the scene of the first attack, she struck two other women with a bat, police said.

She then drove two blocks to the 3000 block of West Cullom Avenue and struck a fifth woman, police said. That victim drove herself to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition.

The other victims declined medical attention, police said.

No one was reported in custody.

