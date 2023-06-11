Boy, 15, wounded in Austin shooting

A 15-year-old boy was shot Sunday in Austin on the West Side.
The boy was outside in the 200 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue about 12:50 a.m. when someone fired shots and he was struck on the right hand, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
No arrests were reported.
