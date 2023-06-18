1 dead, 20 shot at Juneteenth celebration near Willowbrook

One person was killed and at least 20 people were shot early Sunday in a strip mall parking lot in unincorporated Willowbrook, officials said, in a gathering witnesses said was a Juneteenth celebration.

The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. as a group of people gathered in a parking lot near Route 83 and Honeysuckle Rose Lane, DuPage County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Eric Swanson told reporters.

Sheriff’s deputies in the area heard the gunfire and responded, according to Swanson, who said “at least 20” people were wounded by gunfire.

Some of the victims were taken to hospitals in DuPage, Will and Cook counties, he said, and several got to hospitals on their own.

It was unclear what prompted the shooting or how many people were being sought, Swanson said. He did not disclose the age or genders of any of the victims.

A witness told ABC7-Chicago people were gathered for a Juneteenth celebration when the gunfire started.

“It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration,” Markeshia Avery told the TV station. “We just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped. They just kept going. After that, we literally scattered away.”

Swanson asked that anyone with information about what happened call (630) 407-2400.

