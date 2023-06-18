Two 15-year-old boys shot in West Pullman

Two 15-year-old boys were shot and wounded Sunday night in West Pullman on the Far South Side.
They were standing outside around 8:40 p.m. in the 12800 block of South Normal Avenue when someone fired shots, striking one boy in the groin and the other in the foot, Chicago police said.
Both boys were taken to Roseland Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition, according to police.
No arrests were reported.
