Monday, June 5, 2023
Police responding to shots fired in Englewood come under fire; 2 men wounded

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 5900 block of South Ashland Avenue when they were shot at, police said. Five men were later taken into custody, two of whom were wounded. No officers were hurt.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

Chicago police responding to a ShotSpotter gunshot alert in Englewood on the South Side came under fire Monday night.

About 7:20 p.m., police arrived in the 5900 block of South Ashland Avenue when they were shot at by people inside a car, according to Chicago police.

The car sped away and crashed shortly after, police said.

Five people inside the car were taken into custody, police said. Two men, whose ages were unknown, suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. One of the men was listed in critical condition, police said.

No shots were fired by police.

