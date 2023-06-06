3 remain at-large after running into Calumet City mall to evade officers in pursuit
The three had been traveling at high speeds in a car that was sought in connection with ‘other incidents that occurred in multiple jurisdictions,’ Calumet City police said.
Police are continuing to search for three people who ran into a mall in Calumet City to evade pursuing officers Tuesday.
The three, who were not described by police, were traveling at high speeds in a minivan sought in connection with “other incidents that occurred in multiple jurisdictions,” Calumet City police said.
The men ran from the van into River Oaks Shopping Mall, near 159th Street and Torrence Avenue, around 4:30 p.m., police said.
Police searched the mall and other nearby shopping areas but did not find the suspects, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Calumet City police at (708) 868-2500.
