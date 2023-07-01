1 killed, 3 wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting

A man was killed and three were wounded in a shooting Friday night in Chicago Lawn.

The four were standing on a sidewalk about 8:15 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue when someone in a black Dodge Charger pulled up and an occupant opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 23-year-old was shot in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

Two other men, 24 and 27, each suffered leg wounds and were taken to hospitals in good condition, according to police.

Another man, 58, shot in the hip and back, was also hospitalized in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Area One detectives were investigating.

