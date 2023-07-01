Man, 26, shot during fight in River North

A man was shot multiple times during a fight early Saturday in River North.
The fight broke out around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West Ontario Street and several gunshots were fired, according to Chicago police.
A 26-year-old man was later dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition with several gunshot wounds to his body, police said.
No one was in custody, but a handgun was found at the scene, police said.
