Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Man fatally shot in South Chicago

About 11:35 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 9200 block of South Brandon Avenue and found the man, 45, shot multiple times, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed July 9, 2023 on the South Side.

A man was fatally shot Sunday night in South Chicago on the South Side.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

