Man shot leaving Orange Line station in New City; 1 held

Charges are pending Friday after a man was shot and wounded at a CTA station in the New City neighborhood.
The man, 36 was exiting a CTA Orange Line station in the 4900 block of South Western Boulevard when someone approached him and fired shots shortly before midnight, according to Chicago police.
The man was struck in the abdomen and transported to the Mount Sinai in critical condition, police said.
The shooter was taken into custody. Charges were pending.
