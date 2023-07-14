The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 14, 2023
Man shot leaving Orange Line station in New City; 1 held

A man was exiting the CTA Orange Line station when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire and Allison Novelo
   
Charges are pending Friday after a man was shot and wounded at a CTA station in the New City neighborhood.

The man, 36 was exiting a CTA Orange Line station in the 4900 block of South Western Boulevard when someone approached him and fired shots shortly before midnight, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck in the abdomen and transported to the Mount Sinai in critical condition, police said.

The shooter was taken into custody. Charges were pending.

The Latest
In this April 21, 1995 file photo, Timothy McVeigh is escorted from the Noble County Courthouse in Perry, Okla. McVeigh was executed on June 11, 2001.
Columnists
Roots of right-wing poison trace back to Timothy McVeigh
In his new book on Timothy McVeigh and right-wing extremism, Toobin writes that after Trump became president, “the wolf pack had a new leader.”
By Gene Lyons
 
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
On-duty Gary K-9 officer fatally shot; suspect in custody
K-9 Falco and an officer were involved in a foot pursuit Thursday afternoon near 35th Place and Martin Luther King Drive when Flaco was shot and killed, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a statement.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
People wait in line outside Anchor Public Taps in San Francisco, Thursday, July 13, 2023. San Francisco’s 127-year-old Anchor Brewing Co. will shut down and liquidate after years of declining sales, citing tough economic conditions. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) ORG XMIT: CAJC101
Business
San Franciscans mourn closure of Anchor Brewing Co., the oldest craft brewery in the U.S.
Anchor was a trailblazer of craft beers in the 1970s. It said it would close after years of declining sales.
By Janie Har | Associated Press and Michelle Chapman | AP
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
Crime
Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn
By Sun-Times Wire and Allison Novelo
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Sister-in-law takes charge of scheduling family events, ignores all input
No one else has any say about where, when the relatives will meet up.
By Abigail Van Buren
 