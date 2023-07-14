Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn

A man was fatally shot Thursday night in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.
About 10:40 p.m., the man, 43, was standing on a sidewalk in the 2900 block of West 64th Street when someone shot him multiple times, according to Chicago police.
He suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
