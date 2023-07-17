Boy, 17, shot, wounded in Brighton Park

A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood Monday night, police said.
The boy, 17, was on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Albany Avenue about 8:25 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots, according to Chicago police.
The boy was struck in the shin and was listed in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
