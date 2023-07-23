Blaze at Logan Square home leaves woman in grave condition
A woman was badly hurt in a fire that authorities say started in a basement. A dog was also resuscitated at the scene, the Chicago Fire Department said.
A woman is hospitalized after being rescued from a house fire in Logan Square on Sunday morning, fire officials said.
The woman, 36, was in a 1.5 story home in the 2500 block of North Harding Avenue when a fire started in the basement, according to the Chicago Fire Department. She was taken to Community First Medical Center, where she was in “grave” condition.
A dog was also resuscitated at the scene.
The fire was extinguished, and the fire department is investigating.
