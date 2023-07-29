1 killed, 4 wounded in Ford Heights shooting

A woman was killed and four other people were wounded in a shooting Friday evening in suburban Ford Heights.
About 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Senator Lane, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.
The woman, whose age was unavailable, was taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in Dyer, Ind., where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.
Four others — three women and a man — were also wounded in the shooting and taken to hospitals for treatment, officials said. Their conditions and ages weren’t immediately known.
No further details were immediately available.
