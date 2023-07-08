Man found fatally shot in Austin

A man has died after he was found shot Saturday night in Austin.
Officers responding to a report of a person shot around 9:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Parkside Avenue found the man, 41, with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
