Saturday, July 8, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man found fatally shot in Austin

The man, 41, was shot in the abdomen and back about 9:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Parkside Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene evidence marker.

A man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood.

Sun-Times file photo

A man has died after he was found shot Saturday night in Austin.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot around 9:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Parkside Avenue found the man, 41, with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

