Boy, 16, wounded in Austin shooting

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the Austin neighborhood Monday night, police said.

The teen was on a sidewalk in the 5500 block of West Congress Parkway around 9:30 p.m. when someone in a gray sedan fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg and was listed in critical condition.

No one was in custody.

