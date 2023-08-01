The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Boy, 16, wounded in Austin shooting

The boy was in the 5500 block of West Congress Parkway when he was shot in the leg, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the Austin neighborhood Monday night, police said.

The teen was on a sidewalk in the 5500 block of West Congress Parkway around 9:30 p.m. when someone in a gray sedan fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg and was listed in critical condition.

No one was in custody.

