Boy, 16, wounded in Austin shooting

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the Austin neighborhood Monday night, police said.
The teen was on a sidewalk in the 5500 block of West Congress Parkway around 9:30 p.m. when someone in a gray sedan fired shots, according to Chicago police.
The boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg and was listed in critical condition.
No one was in custody.
Mom loses second child to gun violence in four years. ‘That was my number one fear and it still happened.’
The Latest
The girls were with a group of teens in the 400 block of West 72nd Street when shots were fired shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, according to Chicago police.
Mom loses second child to gun violence in four years. ‘That was my number one fear and it still happened.’
Kanesha Gaines was at a backyard birthday party in the 1500 block of South Keeler Avenue when a black Jeep pulled up early Sunday and several gunmen opened fire, striking nine people, police said.
After a judge ordered a veteran’s financial accounts off-limits, former Judge Patricia Martin allegedly accessed cryptocurrency accounts holding his money.
Nine principals have been removed pending discipline or investigations into “serious misconduct” in recent years. Of those, six are Black men.
Race is not a biological, construct. Health disparities are the result of social conditions, not genetics.