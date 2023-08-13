The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Man found shot to death in Austin

Officers found the man, 32, face-down on a street with multiple gunshot wounds.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found fatally shot Sunday morning on Leamington Avenue in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood.

A man was found fatally shot on a street early Sunday in Austin.

Officers found the 32-year-old man face-down with multiple gunshot wounds just before 2 a.m. in the 700 block of South Leamington Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were made, and no other information was available.

The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Pilsen
The man, 36, was in the 1500 block of West 18th Street around 2:40 a.m. when someone fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Parent gets caught up in teen sons’ drama of lies and betrayal
Breakup sets off a series of events worthy of ‘Gossip Girl.’
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A woman works at Zoom headquarters on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. Zoom is asking employees who live within a 50-mile radius of its offices to work onsite two days a week. (AP Photo/Haven Daley) ORG XMIT: NYPM206
Editorials
Log off Zoom and get back to the office
It says something when Zoom, whose virtual meeting platform is essential to the work-from-home life, is demanding its employees report to the office twice a week.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Prilosec, which is the brand name of one over-the-counter type of heartburn medication known as proton pump inhibitors.
Well
Popular heartburn medicine increases dementia risk by 33%, study finds
People who took a type of heartburn drug called proton pump inhibitors for nearly 4.5 years faced a 33% greater risk of dementia. Some over-the-counter versions are sold under the brand names Prilosec, Nexium and Prevacid.
By Ken Alltucker | USA Today
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, August 13, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 