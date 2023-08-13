Man found shot to death in Austin

A man was found fatally shot on a street early Sunday in Austin.
Officers found the 32-year-old man face-down with multiple gunshot wounds just before 2 a.m. in the 700 block of South Leamington Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests were made, and no other information was available.
The Latest
The man, 36, was in the 1500 block of West 18th Street around 2:40 a.m. when someone fired shots.
Breakup sets off a series of events worthy of ‘Gossip Girl.’
It says something when Zoom, whose virtual meeting platform is essential to the work-from-home life, is demanding its employees report to the office twice a week.
People who took a type of heartburn drug called proton pump inhibitors for nearly 4.5 years faced a 33% greater risk of dementia. Some over-the-counter versions are sold under the brand names Prilosec, Nexium and Prevacid.