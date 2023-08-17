The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Crime Chicago gangs News

Feds say they delivered ‘devastating blow’ to Gangster Disciples with life sentences for 4 leaders and 32-year term for another

Frank Smith, 50, of Naperville, got a life sentence Thursday.

By  Frank Main
   
SHARE Feds say they delivered ‘devastating blow’ to Gangster Disciples with life sentences for 4 leaders and 32-year term for another
Larry Hoover, founder of the Chicago-based Gangster Disciples street gang.

Larry Hoover, founder of the Chicago-based Gangster Disciples street gang.

Sun-Times file

A sweeping federal investigation of a crew of Gangster Disciples leaders ended today with a life sentence for a Naperville man.

Frank Smith, 50, is among five regional and national leaders of the gang sentenced this year on racketeering charges.

Smith, Walter Griffin, Sean Clemon and Dominique Maxwell were convicted by a jury after a six-week trial and Anthony Dobbins pleaded guilty. All got life terms except for Dobbins, who received a 32-year prison sentence. 

“Law enforcement has delivered a devastating blow to the Gangster Disciples criminal enterprise,” acting Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri said in a statement.

Related

Griffin is from south suburban Glenwood. Clemon, Maxwell and Dobbins are from southern Illinois.

Clemon and Maxwell, on orders from Smith, fatally shot a Gangster Disciples member in a Missouri park in April 2018, prosecutors said. Smith allegedly texted “Mike Tyson Punch Out” to Maxwell prior to the shooting.

The next month, Griffin and Dobbins drove from southern Illinois to the South Side to kill a Gangster Disciples board member because he opposed their leadership positions, according to prosecutors, who said Dobbins shot the man in the face and back.

According to the indictment charging the men, Dobbins told Griffin in September 2014 that imprisoned Gangster Disciples founder Larry Hoover had appointed them as “board members” for the gang.

In 2021, Hoover’s lawyer said he doubted Hoover could have promoted gang members in prison while he was being held under high security.

Contributing: Lynn Sweet

Next Up In Crime
Man found shot in Garfield Park dies
Driver fatally shot in West Ridge
South Side clerk scammed Link food stamp program for nearly 2 years after admitting fraud to cop, feds say
A former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos has been charged with wire fraud and identity theft
Texas woman accused of threatening to kill judge overseeing Trump election case and a congresswoman
2 men shot in drive-by outside Grand Crossing funeral
The Latest
Townhomes under construction are shown in Mars, Pennsylvania. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reported that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 7.09%.
Business
Average long-term US mortgage rate climbs to highest level in more than 20 years
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 7.09% — a year ago, the rate averaged 5.13%.
By Associated Press
 
Dancers on the TV show “Soul Train” come down the “Soul Train” line.
Chicago
Love, peace and ‘Soul Train’
On August 17, 1970, the “hippest trip in America” started in Chicago and became a cultural phenomenon that took the world by storm.
By Arionne Nettles
 
Susan Dacy stands in front of her Super Stearman, nicknamed “Big Red,” at the 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show Media Day on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 in Gary, In.
News
Chicago Air and Water show’s solo female civilian pilot sees industry changing for the better
Pilot Susan Dacy reflects on how female representation in aviation has improved over her career. ‘I think you’d be hard-pressed to walk down a concourse and not see women pilots,’ she says.
By David Struett
 
A person is pulled out of Lake Michigan instead of waiting for the ladder at Montrose Harbor during Friday Morning Swim Club on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
Chicago
As Friday Morning Swim Club grows, so do safety concerns
Has Friday Morning Swim Club gotten too big for its own good? As more people join the early morning plunge, the club is breaking almost every rule the park district has about swimming — and getting away with it.
By Katie Anthony
 
Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) announces his endorsement of then Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson in February.
News
Mayoral allies nearing compromise on plan to raise tax on higher-end home sales, but office building owners still not buying in
The compromise that Chicago voters will be asked to approve in a binding referendum in March is the one that now former Housing Commissioner Marisa Novara floated last month. The changes are expected to reduce the annual revenue by $20 million — from $160 million to $140 million.
By Fran Spielman
 