Sunday, June 30, 2024
Blackhawks stingy with qualifying offers as NHL free agency approaches

The Hawks gave qualifying offers only to two young defensemen, Isaak Phillips and Louis Crevier. But a long list of other pending restricted free agents, including Taylor Raddysh and Joey Anderson, were not qualified and will become unrestricted free agents Monday.

By  Ben Pope
   
Isaak Phillips

Isaak Phillips was one of two players whom the Blackhawks gave a qualifying offer.

Erin Hooley/AP Photos

On the eve of NHL free agency, the Blackhawks did not issue qualifying offers to a large portion of their potential restricted free agents before the deadline Sunday.

Only defensemen Isaak Phillips and Louis Crevier received qualifying offers that will allow the Hawks to retain their rights past Monday, per a source.

Forwards Joey Anderson, Taylor Raddysh, MacKenzie Entwistle, Reese Johnson and Michal Teply, defenseman Filip Roos and goaltender Jaxson Stauber did not receive qualifying offers. They will all become unrestricted free agents come Monday at 11 a.m. CT.

Raddysh could draw some interest from other teams as an affordable depth option, but it’s understandable why the Hawks decided to move on after a precipitous drop-off in production from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

He scored 20 goals in the former season and just five goals in the latter, including none after Dec. 14. A total reversal in finishing ability — influenced by some bad luck — was the biggest factor in that, as his shooting percentage dropped from 15.5% to 4.2%. He also didn’t find his way into dangerous areas around the crease as often.

On the other hand, he was able to re-purpose himself as more of a defensive forward and went from having never killed penalties before in the NHL to being a reliable member of the Hawks’ penalty kill. He also became close friends away from the rink with young Connor Bedard, who he helped acclimate to Chicago.

As of Tuesday, Raddysh hadn’t heard from the Hawks yet and very much hoped to re-sign, so he’ll likely be disappointed by this outcome.

Anderson was an underrated bright spot during the second half of last season, operating as a consistent linemate for Jason Dickinson during his breakout season. Anderson set NHL career highs of 55 games and 17 points and made his biggest impact defensively, leading the Hawks with a 46.8% scoring-chance ratio during five-on-five play.

Despite not receiving a qualifying offer, he could still re-sign with the Hawks, who might’ve been worried about giving him arbitration rights — which issuing a qualifying offer would have done — more than anything.

Phillips, 22, and Crevier, 23, struggled mightily in their 33 and 24 games, respectively, of NHL action last season. They both finished with scoring-chance ratios during five-on-five play under 40%. They weren’t exactly put in the best situations to succeed, though, and they’re still young enough to improve.

Neither one holds arbitration rights, so they won’t have much leverage in contract negotiations with the Hawks this summer. Once signed, they’ll compete for NHL jobs during training camp but will more likely start the season back in Rockford.

Meanwhile, pending UFA Sam Lafferty, whose rights the Hawks acquired from the Canucks last week, will need to be signed by Monday morning or the Hawks’ exclusive window will expire.

This story will be updated.

