Friday, August 18, 2023
Former DCFS worker gave $3.2 million to bogus foster care parents, used kickbacks to gamble, indictment says

Shauntele Pridgeon is accused of fraudulently approving 14 people to be foster parents, then sending them $3.2 million despite them knowing they wouldn’t be caring for foster children.

By  Kade Heather
   
A former state of Illinois social worker is accused of arranging a scheme to pay fake foster care clients more than $3 million in state funding, some of which the worker received in kickbacks and spent for personal uses, including gambling.

Shauntele Pridgeon, who worked for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services as a community social service planner in Chicago, fraudulently approved 14 people to be foster care parents between 2016 and 2022, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday in Chicago.

The indictment says Pridgeon funneled at least $3.2 million in state funds to her 14 co-defendants as supposed payments for childcare services even though Pridgeon and the clients knew they wouldn’t be caring for foster children.

All 15 defendants are charged with wire fraud. They were arrested Wednesday.

Pridgeon got about $1.6 million in bribes and kickbacks from the fake clients, according to prosecutors, who said she spent the money on personal expenses, including covering gambling losses at a casino in Hammond, Indiana.

Latasha Thomas, who was among those charged, also collected about $1.6 million, officials said.

Checks to Ronnie Webb, who authorities said got nearly $230,000, were sent to his home address, paid to a fake company called Webb Feet Child Care Inc., according to the indictment.

