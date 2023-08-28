The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 28, 2023
1 dead, 1 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

The men, 41 and 36, suffered gunshot wounds about 6:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 5th Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Monday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The men, 41 and 36, suffered gunshot wounds about 6:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 5th Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The older man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests were reported.

No other information was available.

