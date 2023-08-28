1 dead, 1 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Monday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
The men, 41 and 36, suffered gunshot wounds about 6:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 5th Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The older man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests were reported.
No other information was available.
Top cop defends decision to keep playing White Sox game after two fans hit by gunfire — but gives no details what happened
Man gets life sentence in killing of off-duty Chicago cop Clifton Lewis in 2011; vows to appeal, says he was framed
The Latest
There are so many things wrong here, it’s hard to know where to start. If the players and fans weren’t warned of a possible threat just to keep business moving, that’s unconscionable.
White Sox held to two hits, both by Luis Robert, in 9-0 rout by Orioles
In the last five games, Evans’ production has spiked. She’s averaging 14.4 points and 4.4 assists in 21 minutes
Organizers called for Illinois to allow safe-use sites, where people can use drugs under supervision of medical professionals and be guided toward recovery resources.
Hawaiian Electric Co. says a brush fire Aug. 8 ‘appears to have been caused by power lines that fell in high winds.’ But the firm says power was shut off before a larger blaze started later the same day and spread, causing devastation.