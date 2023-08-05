14-year-old boy dies after West Side shooting

A 14-year-old boy has died after a shooting early Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just before 6 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Van Buren, where they found the boy, Damarion Jakes, with two gunshot wounds to the head, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died Monday afternoon, officials said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The Cantonese restaurant is best known for creating the 554, a barbecue pork, rice and egg dish loved by late-night foodies.
Michael Goodman’s alleged actions are beyond depraved. As more children are killed in gun violence, more parents fear their children will become victims.
Suzuki is set to return to the stating lineup Wednesday against Mets lefty David Peterson.
Lawyers for Donald Trump argue a judge should impose a limited order barring the public release only of materials deemed ‘sensitive’ — such as grand jury documents.
Murod Kurdi was struck and killed by a motorist who told police she’d previously been drinking. She refused a Breathalyzer and was ticketed and released.