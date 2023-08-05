The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
14-year-old boy dies after West Side shooting

Damarion Jakes was found by police with two gunshot wounds to his head after a ShotSpotter alert early Saturday. He died at Stroger Hospital Monday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Damarion Jakes was found shot Saturday morning in the 2700 block of. West Van Buren.

A 14-year-old boy has died after a shooting early Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just before 6 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Van Buren, where they found the boy, Damarion Jakes, with two gunshot wounds to the head, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died Monday afternoon, officials said.

No one was in custody.

