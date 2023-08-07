14-year-old girl shot, wounded in Chatham
The girl was sitting inside a home about 7:30 p.m. when she suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. It wasn’t clear if the shot came from outside the home, police said.
A girl was wounded in a shooting Monday in Chatham on the South Side.
About 7:30 p.m., the 14-year-old girl was sitting inside a home in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when she suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, Chicago police said. It wasn’t clear if the gunfire came from outside the residence.
She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.
No arrests were reported.
