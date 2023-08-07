The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 7, 2023
Crime News Chicago

14-year-old girl shot, wounded in Chatham

The girl was sitting inside a home about 7:30 p.m. when she suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. It wasn’t clear if the shot came from outside the home, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 14-year-old girl shot, wounded in Chatham
Twelve people were shot, one fatally, April 27, 2022 in Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

A girl was wounded in a shooting Monday in Chatham on the South Side.

About 7:30 p.m., the 14-year-old girl was sitting inside a home in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when she suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, Chicago police said. It wasn’t clear if the gunfire came from outside the residence.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Judge tosses Trump’s defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit against him
Neighbor charged with first-degree murder in shooting of 9-year-old girl in Portage Park
FBG Duck’s Gold Coast killing followed years-long gang war involving girl gang assassin, other rapper, feds say
Man shot, killed in fight in Belmont Cragin
Johnson urged to pick Snelling for top cop as signs point in that direction
Unrepentant ex-Minneapolis officer gets nearly 5 years in George Floyd’s killing
The Latest
Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Four months into lost season, White Sox’ Hahn, Grifol defend team culture, promise improvements
“You learn a lot about people’s character during times of adversity,” Hahn said. “Unfortunately, we got off to a wretched start and the way the room responded was not the way we had hoped.”
By Steve Greenberg
 
Election_2024_Trump__2_.jpg
Nation/World
Judge tosses Trump’s defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit against him
Donald Trump had attempted to turn the tables on writer E. Jean Carroll, who won a sex abuse lawsuit against him. His lawyer vows to appeal ‘the flawed decision.’
By Jennifer Peltz | Associated Press
 
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians
White Sox
How low can White Sox’ season go?
Of course, the Sox are embarrassed by this season, furious inside that it started off terribly, showed the briefest hope, then collapsed for good.
By Rick Telander
 
merlin_22982247.jpg
Editorials
State, feds must help south suburbs fix water problems
If recent events in Flint, Michigan and Jackson, Mississippi have shown us anything, it’s that lack of access to clean water — something that has long been an issue in south suburban communities — has ruinous effects on a community’s health and vibrancy.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A motorist drives through flood waters on Service Drive near West Chicago.
Weather
Illinois congressional leaders urge Biden to grant FEMA relief for storm damage
Members of Congress ask the White House for financial assistance to address damage in the wake of strong storms in the Chicago area and down state in June and July.
By Kade Heather
 